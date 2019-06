A former Sulphur Springs Insurance Agent who operated Connect Insurance Agency has been sentenced for pocketing the premiums paid by her clients. forty-two-year-old Kristi Lynn Hooten was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she will likely be placed on shock probation after serving 6 months in prison. She will be required to pay $42,000 restitution, a $10,000 fine and fees in a related lawsuit.