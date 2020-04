Congratulations to Charlie Ginn, a graduate of Sulphur Springs High School and Baylor University for being chosen by his peers to be the chair-elect of the State Bar of Texas Board of Directors. Charlie is a former Assistant District Attorney in Collin County and is now in private practice in McKinney. While he was in high school, he worked as a color commentator for STAR 95.9 Wildcat Sports.

