A female Texas Ranger, who previously served as a State Trooper in Sulphur Springs has become the first Major in the 200 year history of the organization. Ranger Wende O. Wakeman will now be the Major in charge of the Waco Detachment,and will oversee 27 Rangers and three Lieutenants in the area south of Dallas to South Of San Antonio. She served at Texas Ranger Headquarters in Austin until her most recent promotion.