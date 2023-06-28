Former Teacher Gets 13 Years

A former schoolteacher is going to prison for 13 years for targeting students in a rural McCurtain County, Okla., town. Ian Cassidy Highful, 42, of Clute, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday, Jun 27, in the 17th Judicial District Court after having been convicted of two counts of child sexual exploitation and one counts each of:

aggravated possession of child pornography,

soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology, and,

assisting lewd exhibition.

On three felony convictions, the court sentenced him to 25 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended. The other two charges drew ten-year sentences.