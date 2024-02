A Tishomingo police officer fired after an OSBI investigation appeared in Johnston County court Wednesday. Charges of Lewd Molestation and showing obscene material to a minor were filed against Brandon LeDoux, who had been arrested earlier this week is currently being held in the Pontotoc County jail. His bond was set at $200,000. He faces more than 25 years in prison if convicted. His next court appearance has been scheduled for April.