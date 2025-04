Former Trinidad ISD Business Manager, 39-year-old Brandon Delane Looney has pleaded guilty to theft from a program receiving federal funds and was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. Looney stole nearly $340,000 from the school district between 2017 and 2023 and used the funds to purchase personal trips to Walt Disney World and on spending sprees at the Disney Stores. Trinidad is a small town in Henderson County.