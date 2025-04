ESPN reports that NFL Hall of Famer and University of Texas Hall of Honor member Steve McMichael has passed away following his battle with ALS, known as Lou Gerhig’s Disease. He was 67. McMichael was a standout defensive tackle in the NFL for 14 seasons, beginning his career in 1980 and retiring following the 1994 season. McMichael spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Bears and was the defensive anchor for the 1985 team which won the Super Bowl.