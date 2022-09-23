Former Wolfe City Officer Acquitted Of Murder

Not guilty of murder. That’s what a Hunt County jury has decided in the case of a former Wolfe City police officer. Shaun Lucas was accused of using unnecessary lethal force to kill Jonathan Price back in 2020. Lucas told the jury he attempted to arrest Price for public intoxication, but Price resisted, and tried to grab his taser. Lucas’ attorney Toby Shook says his client was afraid for his life and fired his gun. Prices’ family says he was trying to break up a fight himself and posed no threat. The Texas Rangers who investigated the shooting found lethal force was not necessary.