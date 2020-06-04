" /> Fort Towson Historic Site – EastTexasRadio.com
Fort Towson Historic Site

1 min ago

As most of you know, the historic site closed March 15 due to the governor’s Covid-19 pandemic and orders. While we have been closed to the public, the staff has continued to work on projects, equipment, and maintain the sites associated with Fort Towson. The pandemic has changed the way we do business, at least for the short term. The OHS canceled all programs through August 1 and placed a limit on the size of tours and or visitors that can be inside the museums and historic sites at a given time.

