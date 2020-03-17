Fort Towson Historical Society – Closed

The priority of the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) is the health and safety of our patrons, staff, and volunteers. Per Executive Orders 2020-06 and 2020-07 from Governor Kevin Stitt in response to COVID-19, all OHS sites, and affiliates, including the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City, will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday (Mar 17). These facilities plan to reopen Tuesday (Mar 31). All OHS-sponsored events at all OHS sites and affiliates will be canceled or postponed through Tuesday (Apr 14). We will reassess future cancellations and closings as the situation develops. If you have questions, please contact the OHS site where we scheduled the event.