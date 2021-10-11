Fort Worth Home Of Women’s Rodeo World Championship

The 2022 Women’s Rodeo World Championship Moves to Fort Worth in May with New Competition Format Updates

Richest Women’s Rodeo Event in History moves to Texas with PBR World Finals in 2022

FORT WORTH, Tex. – The WCRA (World Champions Rodeo Alliance) and PBR (Professional Bull Riders) today announced the most significant payout event in the history of Women’s Rodeo. As a result, the Women’s Rodeo World Championship (WRWC) will move to Fort Worth starting in May 2022.

The relocation and dates will be immediately after the 2021 WRWC in Las Vegas at South Point Arena on Oct. 26-29.

They will split the championship event between The Historic Cowtown Coliseum and Dickies Arena. The first three rounds of competition will be at Cowtown Coliseum May 16-17, with the final two rounds held at Dickies Arena in conjunction with PBR World Finals. Thus, they will crown the 2022 Women’s Rodeo World Champions in the same arena as the PBR World Champion.

“We are ecstatic about this forever home for the WRWC in the heart of cowboy country as we continue to change the landscape of women’s rodeo offering the world’s largest payout in the history of women’s rodeo. And showcasing these athletes to the world on the national television broadcast,” said WCRA President Bobby Mote. “Ushering in this new era of women’s rodeo at an event with this level of payout and visibility is something we take great pride in.”

At the inaugural event in 2020, four women became the first in history to claim the coveted Women’s Rodeo World Champion title and took home a minimum of $60,000 each. In addition, the All-Around Champion collected a $20,000 cash bonus. The championship event dished out equal money in all disciplines and cut checks to more than 250 female athletes.

WRWC is the most oversized annual purse for a women’s rodeo event and will again payout $750,000 in 2021 while crowning World Champions in the Women’s Rodeo disciplines; Team Roping, Breakaway Roping, and Barrel Racing. They will also crown an all-around champion.

Athletes have two opportunities to earn a position at the event: The WRWC Leaderboard or a WRWC Qualifiers Series event.

WRWC is a culmination of a leaderboard race of rodeo events worldwide for female rodeo athletes at the Pro and Challenger levels. Athletes can qualify by nominating their rodeo efforts and earning points for the 2022 WRWC leaderboard positions using the VRQ (Virtual Rodeo Qualifier). Athletes have until April 17, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. to nominate and earn points. The top 20 on both the Pro and Challenger leaderboards will qualify for the event. Athletes can learn how to set and earn points HERE. Nominations are open now.

In addition to the leaderboards, athletes can earn a generic qualification to the WRWC by participating in Qualifier Series events. The Qualifier Series is a string of events held before the 2022 WRWC. Athletes who nominate and place in the top spot in their respected discipline will earn a generic qualification to the 2022 WRWC. They will announce all 2022 WRWC Qualifier Series events in the coming weeks.

More information about the event, including payout, and format can be found at womensrodeoworldchampionship.com or contact support@wrwc.rodeo.

About WRWC:

In February 2020, WCRA and PBR announced a revolutionary women’s rodeo event- the Women’s Rodeo World Championship. A first-of-its-kind, the event is open to any female athlete in the world competing in breakaway roping, barrel racing, and team roping. The 2021 Women’s Rodeo World Championship, scheduled for South Point Arena in Las Vegas, is in conjunction with the PBR World Finals Nov 1-6. It is the largest annual payout for a Women’s Rodeo event and will payout over $750,000 while crowning World Champions in the Women’s Rodeo disciplines; Team Roping, Breakaway Roping, and Barrel Racing.