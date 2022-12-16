Fort Worth Officer Guilty Of Murder

Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean

Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean was found guilty Thursday afternoon by a Tarrant County jury of manslaughter in the 2019 death of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean and his partner responded to an open-door call at Jefferson’s home, and Dean shot Jefferson through a window in the backyard. Jefferson, who was at home playing video games with her eight-year-old nephew, grabbed her gun when she heard a noise in the backyard. Dean said he feared for his life and shot her when he saw the gun. The trial’s sentencing phase begins Friday morning, and Dean faces between two and 20 years in prison.