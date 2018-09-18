‘Fortnite’ Is Now Responsible For At Least 200 Divorces

“Fortnite” is a very, very popular video game right now, and apparently it’s also bad for marriages. The Daily Dot reports there are at least 200 divorce filings that name playing too much Fortnite as a reason for ending the marriage. The article reports on findings from U.K. divorce resource website Divorce-Online, which claims that about five percent of the 4,665 divorce petitions they’ve handled in 2018 cited Fortnite as a reason for the split, which is significant as Divorce Online says its “one of the largest filers of divorce petitions in the U.K.”