cypress basin hospice
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Car-Mart Sep 2018
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header

‘Fortnite’ Is Now Responsible For At Least 200 Divorces

7 hours ago

“Fortnite” is a very, very popular video game right now, and apparently it’s also bad for marriages. The Daily Dot reports there are at least 200 divorce filings that name playing too much Fortnite as a reason for ending the marriage. The article reports on findings from U.K. divorce resource website Divorce-Online, which claims that about five percent of the 4,665 divorce petitions they’ve handled in 2018 cited Fortnite as a reason for the split, which is significant as Divorce Online says its “one of the largest filers of divorce petitions in the U.K.”

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     