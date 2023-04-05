Foster Family Information Meetings

An informational Town Hall meeting will be held Saturday at 5:00 pm at Love Civic Center in Paris to update area Northeast Texas counties about proposed changes in foster care and services for children and youth in the Department of Family and Protective Services system. In addition, an official from 4kids4families will explain how the organization will work. It works with DFPS to transition the Texas child welfare system from a statewide, “one size fits all” approach to a community-based model designed to meet the individual and unique needs of children, youth, and families at the local level. Also, CASA for KIDS and the United Way are providing a foster home information and recruitment seminar at 10 am on April 8 at the Love Civic Center.