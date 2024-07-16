Foundation Announces First Handbag Bingo Title Sponsor

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Designer Handbag Bingo has a title sponsor for the first time in its five-year history. The Alliance Bank family of businesses (Alliance Bank, Alliance Bank Financial Services, and Galyean Insurance) is this year’s title sponsor.

This sponsorship augments the Alliance Bank group’s relationship with the Foundation and underscores its support of local healthcare. In particular, the free mammography clinic funded with proceeds from Designer Handbag Bingo is a cause close to the hearts of many who work and are customers of the Alliance Bank, Alliance Bank Financial Services, and Galyean Insurance.

Hopkins County Market President Keith Shurtleff shared, “Alliance Bank, Alliance Bank Financial Services, and Galyean Insurance, together as a business family, are excited to be the Title Sponsor for this year’s Handbag Bingo. We are proud to play a continuing role in supporting the Health Care Foundation. The Foundation provides important services for our community. As a local community Financial Group, we know the importance of supporting this and other, local activities that bring support and value to the whole community.”

“We are so pleased Alliance Bank, Alliance Bank Financial Services, and Galyean Insurance have joined us as the title sponsor for Designer Handbag Bingo. Alliance has been with us as sponsors from the start of Designer Handbag Bingo, so we are thrilled they have taken this step to help us further our mission including the fight against breast cancer in Hopkins County,” responded Foundation Board Chair Maleta Reynolds.

Designer Handbag Bingo is sold out, but raffle tickets for a Mystery Designer bag, sponsored by The Jypsy Willow, are on sale at handbagbingo24.givesmart.com.

The Foundation is in its 27th year of serving Hopkins County. It is an IRS 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit governed by a Hopkins County board of directors.

###

Photo: Alliance Bank family of businesses is the first Title Sponsor of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Designer Handbag Bingo. Representing the Title Sponsor are Alliance Bank’s Market President – Hopkins County Keith Shurtleff, Alliance Bank Financial Services’ Branch Manager Chettamra Alexander, and Galyean Insurance’s President Jennifer Gregory.