Foundation’s Gala Impact on Hopkins County Health

Sulphur Springs, Texas – Have you ever driven down Airport Road and passed CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs? Maybe you noticed to the west of the main building an immaculately kept garden. The Gardens at Memorial was installed in 2007 as the first project funded by proceeds of the Hopkins County Health Care’s Gala. Funds raised from the first two Galas, which were held in 2006 and 2007, were used to pay for the garden construction.

Since then, over thirty health-related projects have been funded by the Foundation. The Foundation Board of Directors selects projects for their impact on local healthcare. To ensure the projects are for public benefit, the Foundation only funds projects for the local hospital and Hopkins County Hospital District. The Board looks for medical projects or equipment that are not normally found in a community as small as Hopkins County. Opportunities that will help save lives or improve local healthcare are of primary consideration.

Projects have included five new critical care beds with additional functionality to protect patients and staff; a portable X-ray machine to use in the Mobile Athletic Training Room; 4D sonogram equipment; a Hologic 3D mammography system; an Alter G Anti-Gravity Treadmill; three telemedicine units; and a Children’s Therapy Garden. Each of these projects was the latest advancement at the time of their purchase.

Some projects are partnerships. In 2021, the Foundation worked with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs to purchase a second CT Scanner for use at the hospital. This project was over $1,000,000 which included the room preparation and equipment. The Foundation donated $400,000 toward the purchase of the CT Scanner.

Though we are all appreciative of having amazing local healthcare providers and resources, we may not consider why Hopkins County has so many healthcare opportunities. Part of the reason is that twenty-six years ago a wise group of local leaders decided to start a healthcare foundation. This was truly a gift that continues to give.

To learn more about the Gala visit, LOLGala2024.GiveSmart.com or follow the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation on Facebook and Instagram.

The Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization which is governed by a local, volunteer board of directors.

For additional information, please get in touch with the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation at 903-438-4799 or kayla.price@christushealth.org.

###

Photo: A waterfall is one of the focal points of the Gardens at Memorial which was the first project funded with Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Gala proceeds. For more information about the Gala, visit LOLGala2024.givesmart.com.