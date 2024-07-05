Founder Of Big Bass Splash Dies

Fishermen and people who love the outdoors are remembering Bob Sealy, the iconic founder of the Big Bass Splash, which grew into the largest amateur fishing tournament in the world. Sealy, from Jasper, died early Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 75. East Texas Broadcasting worked with Sealy at Lake Fork and his McDonald’s Tournament. For 40 years, Sealy was the fishing world’s equivalent of Bob Barker, handing out millions of dollars in cash prizes and new bass boats, pickup trucks, and travel trailers to amateur anglers. In its 40th year, the Big Bass Splash paid over $30 million while raising millions to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.