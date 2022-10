Authorities found the shot and dismembered bodies of four men last seen more than a week ago riding their bicycles in Okmulgee submerged in the Deep Fork River. They have not found their bikes. Meanwhile, the owner of a junkyard, reportedly a person of interest, was questioned by police. They say he is now missing and possibly suicidal. The victims were Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.