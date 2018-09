Mugshot not available

Four people were arrested in Titus County on warrants for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. They were identified as 58-year-old Daniel Hightower, of Mt Pleasant, 82-year-old Barbara Hightower, of Omaha, 70-year-old Emerson Justice, of Omaha, and 63-year-old David J. Elmore, of Mt Pleasant. Three of the suspects were also charged with Aggravated Perjury. The four suspects are accused of tampering with the will of a person who had died for their own personal gain.