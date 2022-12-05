Four Dead, Ten Injured In Hopkins County Crash

A five-vehicle crash killed four people and injured ten Sunday afternoon on Hwy 19 and CR-4764 in Hopkins County. It happened at about 5:45 pm. They identified the deceased as 60-year-old Celestino Reina, 60-year-old Celia Reina, 22-year-old Maria Reina, and seven-year-old Dariul Jacob Rodriguez, all of Sulphur Springs. The conditions of the injured are not yet available.

DPS Report

Accident Date: 12/4/2022 Accident Time: 17:44 Accident Type: Multi-vehicle County: Hopkins Nearest City: Birthright Highway: Sh 19

Distance and Direction to Nearest City: N, 2 miles

Speed Limit: 65 Weather Condition: 1 – Clear/Cloudy Road Condition: 1 – Dry

Synopsis: Units 2 and 3 were stopped on SH 19, preparing to make a left turn onto CR-4764. Units 4 and 5 were traveling south on SH 19, approaching CR-4764. An uninvolved vehicle was traveling north on SH 19, approaching Units 2 and 3. Unit 1 was traveling north on SH 19 behind the uninvolved unit. The neutral car moved into the improved shoulder of SH 19 and passed Units 2 and Unit 3 on the right. Unit 1 then failed to control its speed and struck Unit 3. The impact pushed Unit 3 into the southbound lane of SH 19. Unit 3 was struck by Unit 4 and Unit 5. After the crash with Unit 3, Unit 1 continued north and struck Unit 2. Unit 3 came to rest in the southbound lane of Sh 19. Units 1, 2, 4, and 5 all came to rest in the west bar ditch of SH 19 at varying distances from the area of impact.

All of the deceased were in vehicle 3