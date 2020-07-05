Four Dead In Titus County Crash

Four people, including a child, were killed Friday night in a head-on collision on Hwy 271 in Titus County just north of the Camp County line. The initial investigation shows that 47-year-old Pablo Beltran of Mt. Pleasant crossed over into the southbound lanes, and it collided with a 2013 car driven by 37-year-old Michelle Stroh of Carrolton. Beltran and his passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, and another passenger, Raul Gonzalez, was seriously injured. Killed were Stroh, and a male juvenile. Paramedics transported two children in her vehicle to Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and another of her passenger, 37-year-old Austin Stroh was transported to Tyler. The investigation is continuing.