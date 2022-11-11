Four Dead In Wood County Crash

Wednesday night, a Winnsboro couple was involved in a car accident on FM 515 about nine miles north of Quitman. The owner of Liefie restaurant on Main St. in Winnsboro, Flippie Strydom, has died from his injuries and his wife, Jackie, remains in ICU in stable condition. Strydom’s Cadillac was eastbound on FM 515, and a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling southbound on FM 2966 and disregarded a stop sign. The driver of the Chevrolet, Brandy Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, and the vehicle’s two passengers, Joshua Daggs, 33, and Emma Addicks, 16, of Yantis, was pronounced dead at the scene.