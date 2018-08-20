Four Dead, Three Injured In Crash Near Anna

Four people were killed Saturday night in a crash near Anna in Collin County. State Troopers say a pickup that was driven by 24-year-old Karen Villegas, of Bonham, veered into an opposing lane where it was hit by a passenger car, that rolled into a ditch. Also dying at the scene was 54-year-old George Emerson, of Paris, and 58-year-old Becky Emerson. Reported with serious injuries was 22-year-old Misty Emerson. Villegas was also pronounced dead at the scene, and her passenger, Otoniel Hernandez died later at a Plano hospital. Two other passengers, including a two-year-old were seriously injured.