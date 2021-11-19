Four Female Teens Are In Trouble

A Grand Jury indicted four students at Caldwell High School on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity-unlawful restraint in the wake of an incident aboard a school bus. Allegedly, they forced a fellow student to remove her clothing. The Milam County District Attorney’s Office identified the students indicted on the third-degree felony as Marina Pilar Brinkman, 17; Sophie Wine Goodman, 17; Kadie Rose Hartman, 17; and Katherine Alayna Hart, 18, all of Caldwell. The incident happened last September after members of a sports team were traveling back to Caldwell.