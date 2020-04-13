Four Jailed In Hopkins County For Capital Murder

Charlie Cierra Wadley-Hodges

From Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tanner Crump

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sunday 04-12-2020 around 2:00 pm. A resident stated that they had located a burned-out vehicle with what they believed to be a body inside on County road 1186 in Hopkins County.

Sheriff Lewis Tatum stated when the Deputies arrived at the location of the vehicle, there was a body in the back floorboard of the pickup truck. Deputies contacted the Criminal Investigation Department, and all four responded to the scene.

Justice of the peace Brad Cummings pronounced the deceased and ordered an autopsy. John Vance, with the Texas Rangers, was also contacted for assistance.

Through hard work by all officers involved, they were able to identify the deceased person in the vehicle as Luis Martin Medina- Medina approximately 50 years of age, Hispanic Male who resided in Sulphur Springs.

The four Suspects were arrest and Charged with Capital Murder

Charli Cierra Wadley-Hodges w/f 25 years of age

Maximino Manuel – Ibarra h/m 20 years of age

German Manuel – Ibarra h/m 22 years of age – Bond $2,000,000.00 (Million)

Jesus Antonio- Hernandez h/m 41 years of age

At this time, they think that there was a dispute involving rent and payment that lead to Medina losing his life. Medina was injured at his residence and eventually taken by parties involved in the Cr 1186 location.

Sheriff Lewis Tatum would thank everyone involved in this complicated investigation because of their hard work and dedication in solving the case promptly.