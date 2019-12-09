" /> Four Member of Sulphur Springs City Council Resign – EastTexasRadio.com
Four Member of Sulphur Springs City Council Resign

13 hours ago

 

A majority of the Sulphur Springs City Council have submitted letters of resignation, effective Monday. The four members are Mayor Norman Sanders and council members Erica  Armstrong, Jimmy Lucas, Jeff Sanderson have confirmed their resignations but declined to comment. The move comes a week after an executive session was held by the council, specifically city manager Marc Maxwell, but it’s not known if the situations are related.  The three remaining council members, John Sellers, Doug Moore and Freddie Taylor would not be enough for a quorum, and City Attorney Jim McLeroy is researching what to do about the 4 empty seats on the council.

