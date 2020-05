Four new cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in Red River County. Judge L.D. Williamson said the cases were from Bogata, Clarksville, and Avery and were not the result of last week’s mobile testing. One of the new cases was at the Clarksville Nursing Center. More mobile testing will be held today from 9-5 at J.P. Harvey Motors at 700 E. Main St. To be tested, register beforehand online at txcovidtest.org. You must be showing at least one symptom.