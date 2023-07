Authorities have confirmed that 4 people were killed in a crash Friday morning between a passenger vehicle and an 18 wheeler near the intersection of U.S. 271 and FM 2648 . The crash was reporhappened at about 11 am when a southbound vehicle ran up and under the trailer of the 18-wheeler. The four, who were from Oklahoma were officially pronounced dead just before noon Friday. At last report no names had been released.