The Lamar County Human Resources Council and Meals on Wheels have extended the closure of four senior centers – Pshigoda and Washington Centers in Lamar County, Clarksville Center in Red River County, and Cooper Center in Delta County. They had hoped to open on July 1, but the opening has now been postponed until at least August 1. Meals on Wheels will still be providing meals to clients, through a pickup or home-delivered option. Call (903) 784-2580 for more information.