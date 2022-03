Four suspects were arrested after a rolling gunfight along I-30 between Royse City and Rockwall. Dispatchers received numerous 9-1-1 calls at about 1:30 Sunday afternoon that occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other. One of the vehicles caused a crash in Rockwall and three suspects fled on foot but were soon captured. The other suspect was arrested after his vehicle was stopped in Dalrock. There were no injuries.