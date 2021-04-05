Hopkins County Bookings

Mugshots for McGregor and Buchanan were not available

What began as an investigation into drug trafficking by the Sulphur Springs – Hopkins County Special Crimes Unit ended with the arrest of four teenagers for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.. SCU officers had contacted the teens by text message to purchase cocaine and Xanax. Those arrested were identified as 19-year-old Andrew Michael Magnuson of Sulphur Springs, 19-year-old Bryer Ray Parnell of Como, 17-year-old Makayla Rae McGregor of Sulphur Springs and 18-year-old Makayla Ruby Buchanan of Cumby. The charges are 2nd degree felonies.

Thirty-five-year-old Jarian A. Cox was arrested in Hopkins County Monday for Fraudulent Use or Possession of more than 5 but less than 10 pieces of Identifying information. He was also charged with Evading Arrest or Detention. He remains in the Hopkins County jail in lieu of $37,500 bond. Mugshot not available.