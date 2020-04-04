Fourth Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Hopkins County Saturday 04.04.20

A fourth case of Coronavirus COVID-19 in Hopkins County was confirmed shortly before 3 Saturday afternoon at a press conference by the Hopkins County Emergency Management. NO additional information was available about the age, sex or location of the patient. The patient is isolated at home. No information was available about the conditions of the 3 previous cases reported in Hopkins County. Judge Robert Newsom said that Governor Abbott tweeted today that testing at labs has been speeded up about 10%, meaning results of local testing will be available much sooner. It was also reported that a new Hopkins County Emergency Management website dealing specifically with the Coronavirus COVID-19 is now available to the public. That web address is: http://hopkinscountytxcovid-19.com