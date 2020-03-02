" /> Fox4 News Says San Antonio Patient Mistakenly Released By CDC – EastTexasRadio.com
Fox4 News Says San Antonio Patient Mistakenly Released By CDC

7 hours ago

Fox4 News is reporting that San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have accidentally released a patient who now tests positive for the Corona Virus. The person, who was one of the people flown back by the State Department from Wuhan Province, China, twice tested negative for the disease, but another subsequent test showed the patient tested “weakly positive.” The CDC will re-test the individual and place the person back in isolation.

 

https://www.facebook.com/Fox4DFW/posts/10156897023542093?comment_id=10156897157592093&notif_id=1583156574708545&notif_t=comment_mention

