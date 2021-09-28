Fraction of Haitians Deported

Only a fraction of those Haitian illegal immigrants, who crossed into Texas are being deported. Out of the 15,000 who were living under that international bridge in Del Rio, only 2,000 were sent back to the Haiti. Congressman Tony Gonzales says the 12,000 allowed to stay are probably already calling their families, and telling them to come next. He’s in an emergency meeting today with leaders of Panama, who are also being overrun by Haitian immigrants coming from South America. The only way to stop, he says, is to add more immigration judges to the border, so these claims for asylum can quickly be heard.