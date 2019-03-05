Franchise Tag for Demarcus in Today’s Sports Update

Unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal before the deadline, the Dallas Cowboys on Monday used the franchise-tag designation on Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for the second consecutive year.. Unlike last year, the Cowboys hope to work out an extension with Lawrence before the July 15 deadline to play the season on the tag.

The Houston Texans have used their franchise tag on defensive end/outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced Monday. The team used the non-exclusive franchise designation, meaning a team can sign Clowney to an offer sheet once free agency begins next week but would have to surrender two first-round draft picks if the Texans choose not to match it.

In the AP College basketball poll, Gonzaga remained at No. 1 after extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 20 games. Virginia stayed at No. 2 after winning both of its games last week. The rest of the AP Top 25 is a big jumble of teams trading places. North Carolina and Tennessee both moved up two spots, to Nos. 3 and 5. Duke stayed at number 4. Kentucky, Michigan, Texas Tech, Michigan State and LSU round out the Top 10.

A reminder that there will be a celebration of Lady Devils State Championship tonight at Chapel Hill High School. The festivities begin at 6:30pm. There will be free hotdogs…