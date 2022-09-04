Franklin County Boat House Fire

Fire heavily damaged a boat house with living quarters Saturday morning on Cypress Creek Drive in Franklin County. Firefighters from Mt. Vernon, South Franklin and Purley battled the blaze. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent structures and property. There were no injuries.

https://www.facebook.com/MVTXFD

Mt Vernon Fire Department Corporation Facebook Page

On September 3rd 2022 The City of Mount Vernon Fire Department, along with South Franklin Fire Department, and Purley Fire Department, were dispatched to a structure fire in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Dr in the Tall Tree Edition on Lake Cypress Springs. Upon arrival crews observed a two story boathouse with fire showing out of the eves and second floor windows. Crews battled to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to adjacent structures and property. Extensive salvage and overhaul was conducted prior to crews clearing the scene. Thanks to Tri-Lakes and Winnsboro FD’s, Hopkins County EMS, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and FCWD Lake Patrol for assisting as well. No one was at home at time of the fire, and no injuries were reported to civilians or fire crews.