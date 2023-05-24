Franklin County Man Charged In Roomate’s Death

Franklin County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on County Road 4315 and found that it had been burned. Further investigation led deputies to another crime scene in the Pelican Bay community of Lake Cypress Springs. Officers then found the body of owner of the burnt vehicle, 69-year-old Murrell Dempsey Newman in his residence. Evidence led to the arrest of Newman’s roommate, Jeffery Dale Shelby. He was booked into the Franklin County jail on a murder charge with bond set at $1 million. He was also charged with Violation of Probation for aggravated assault and bond was increased by $250,000.