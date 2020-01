A Franklin County man has been arrested in connection with the theft of mail in Hughes Springs. A homeowner had a number of personal checks stolen from her mailbox just south of the city limits. Some of those checks, for hundreds of dollars, were passed at a Daingerfield bank, signed by 27-year-old Rakeem Chandler of Mount Vernon. Chandler was later arrested by Hughes Springs police chief Randy Kennedy in the drive-thru lane of a bank.