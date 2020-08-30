Franklin County Man Wanted On Multiple Felony Warrants

Authorities throughout the area are searching for 26-year-old 25 year old Andres Ramirez. He’s wanted on a Felony Theft warrant out of Titus County and a Felony Kidnapping warrant out of Franklin County. He lives in the eastern edge of Franklin County, but is known to frequent Miller’s Cove, Winfield, Saltillo, Mt. Pleasant and Pittsburg. He has been known to travel by bicycle. Anyone with any information about Ramirez should contact Franklin or Titus County Sheriff’s office or any law enforcement agency.