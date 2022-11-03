Franklin County Meeting On Solar Enviroment

Stop Big Solar Town Hall- Saturday, Nov 5 – Mt. Vernon

The Franklin County Environmental Action Council is hosting a Town Hall Saturday night at the Franklin County Airport Community Center.

It will be the fourth in a series of Town Halls to detail the multi-generational damage to Franklin County’s environment and agricultural heritage posed by 10,000 acres stripped of vegetation and covered with more than 1.5 million photovoltaic panels. It has as many as 300,000 lithium batteries, using Lake Cypress Springs as a project water source and only creating a total of 5 “permanent” jobs.

The Mt. Vernon Independent School District plans to grant ten-year tax abatements on what would otherwise be $1 billion added to Franklin County’s tax base. Instead, the School District will limit the taxable value to a mere $60 million for ten years.

Why? For cash given by the project developers. The money the district does not have to account for to the State of Texas.

There is time to stop the destruction but only with an engaged and informed citizenry. Join us Saturday evening. Doors open at 5:15, and the program beings at 6:15.

Note –

THE FRANKLIN COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL ACTION COUNCIL, INC.

The Franklin County Environmental Action Council, Inc. is a Texas Domestic Non-Profit Corporation filed On September 28, 2022. The company’s filing status is listed as In Existence, and its File Number is 0804755910 .

The Registered Agent on file for this company is Bill F. Hicks, at 201 N. Kaufman St. (P.O. Box 985), Mount Vernon, TX 75457.