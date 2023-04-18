Franklin County Water District Election

In Franklin County’s Precincts 3 and 4, you have two votes. In Precinct 3, you vote for the FCWD two candidates, Mike Rambin and Jennifer Calyer. In Precinct 4, running for FCWD are Gary Morrow and Mike Rambin. Rambin is also on the ballot in Precincts 1 and 2. On weekdays, all precincts vote at Mt Vernon’s City Hall, 109 N. Kaufman, from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. Election day is Saturday, May 6, at Pct 1 – Hagansport, Pct 2 – Denton Baptist, Pct 3 – Purley Country Barn, and Pct 4 – Scroggins Community Center.