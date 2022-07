The square in downtown Paris will be closed to all vehicle traffic at 4pm tonight to prepare for the free concert on the Plaza by the “Wilder Blue” Band. The Wilder Blue featuring Texas Country Super Star Zane Williams is a top-notch Texas country group, that takes its inspiration from classic rock, bluegrass, country and folk. The concert gets underway at 6:30 with opening act Jared Mitchell BAnd. There will be a beer garden, food trucks and vendors surrounding the fountain.