Free Access To Learning Courses

Make New Skills the Foundation for Your Success

Northeast Texas area residents who want free access to online learning courses now have the opportunity through “SkillUp Northeast Texas,” an initiative sponsored by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas. Beginning today, any area resident can join the Metrix E-Learning System, which provides courses in high-demand skills.

Residents can complete online classes, explore career pathways and prepare for industry-recognized certifications to upgrade existing skills or learn new skills. Whether an individual is looking for a first job, a new job, or to advance their career, Metrix courses can help you get there.

The Metrix E-Learning system has a catalog of over 4,000 courses that include business, information technology, manufacturing, customer service, finance, and much more. The “Prove It” feature in Metrix offers assessments that job seekers can evaluate and document knowledge skills in a given area. The Metrix System is accessible around the clock to anyone with internet access. People can work at their own pace through various courses that teach both technical and soft skills.

Employers having difficulty finding qualified candidates or updating existing employee skills can also benefit from SkillUp Northeast Texas. Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas staff can help identify relevant training courses to boost your operations and utilize the assessment feature to identify qualified candidates.

Its offer is only available for a limited time, so area residents looking to upgrade their skills are encouraged to sign up today! To sign up for free access, visit: http://netxworkforce.skillupamerica.org or contact 903-794-4163 Ext. 109, email skillup@netxworks.org or visit our website, www.netxworkforce.org.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Programs. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

Relay Texas TDD: 800-735-2989 (Voice) 711.