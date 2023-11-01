Free Admission To State Parks On Sunday, Nov 5

Texas State Parks Day is on Sunday, November 5, and, as part of continued centennial celebrations, visitors will get free day-use entrance at all Texas state parks. Texas has over 80 parks statewide to offer various outdoor day-use activities. Visit the TPWD website for a list of activities and events in a park near you. Texas State Parks remind visitors of new Parkland Passports available to Veterans. These passports are available at no cost and grant the cardholder free entry to all Texas State Parks.