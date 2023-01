Join us on January 14 for an Art Day at the Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site! The Maxey House will be open from 1:00 to 4:00 pm for artists to sketch, photograph and paint. It is a FREE event. All ages and art mediums are welcome, with some restrictions:

Mediums Allowed Inside:

– Graphite Pencils

– Pens

– Crayons (Crayola-type)

– Photography

Mediums NOT Allowed Inside:

– Conté

– Charcoal

– Paint

Mediums Allowed Outside:

– EVERYTHING!