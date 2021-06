Free alcohol is being promoted as a reward for getting the Covid shot, but experts on addiction says that’s sending the wrong message. Dr. John Roache with the University of Texas health system says promoting alcohol as a reward ignores the damage of addiction. The White House announced a “National Month of Action,” which includes a partnership with Anheuser-Busch. They will give away beer if the nation reaches President Biden’s goal to have 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4.