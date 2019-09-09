Free Child Safety Seat Check Set at Mt. Pleasant Walmart

Sept. 9, 2019

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, 3-6 p.m.

WHERE: Walmart Supercenter, 2311 South Jefferson, Mt. Pleasant, Texas

Atlanta – In recognition of National Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 23-29), parents and caregivers can have their child safety seats checked. They can make sure they meet current safety standards. Also, that they are installed correctly and find out what type of safety seats are required for different ages and sizes of children.

On-site certified technicians will educate caregivers about proper car seat installation. You do not need an appointment. For qualifying Texas residents, replacement car seats will be provided to participants with substandard safety seats. Participants should be sure to bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill, and proof of government assistance like WIC or Medicare card. The child using the seat must be present, and parents must know the weight and height of the child.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Northeast Texas Traffic Safety Coalition, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and Walmart are sponsoring the event.

The essential questions to ask oneself are:

• Is the child’s safety seat secure?

• Does it move from side to side in the car?

• Is it too large or too small for the child?

• Do I know the history of the seat?

Fact: Studies show four out of every five car seats are installed incorrectly.

For more information, contact: Irene Webster, TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist at 903-799-1221 or Irene.webster@txdot.gov.