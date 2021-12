Southern Faith Ministries of Texoma in Deport offers free hot meals for anyone in need on Christmas day. The dinner will include turkey, ham, cornbread dressing, green beans with bacon, mashed potatoes & gravy, a fresh baked mini loaf of bread, and a slice of pumpkin pie. Meals will be ready for pickup by 5:00 pm or delivery to anyone located in Deport. To request a meal, you can call, text, or email Amber at 903-395-5822 or email Amber@SouthernFaithMinistries.com.