Free Clothing And Supplies For Tornado Victims

The Paris Church of God, 1400 Bonham St., 903-784-6169, has an outreach ministry, “That House,” full of supplies and clothing for tornado victims and people in need. They have clothing, food, Blessing Boxes filled with hygiene items, paper towels, mops, and bottled water, all for free. The distribution center for these items is the Paris Church of God Family Center, located directly behind the main sanctuary. Please get in touch with the church at 903-784-6169, ext. 10 or 17, to set up an appointment for help.

Operation Compassion, from the International Headquarters of the Church of God in Cleveland, TN, sent a semi-truck load of supplies for the tornado victims. A “thank you” goes out to our State Administrative Bishop, Charles Fischer, for arranging this delivery and to our Directors of That House ministry, Terry and Lawrence Price, for their untiring labor organizing distribution.