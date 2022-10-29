Free Concert Tuesday at PJC’s DeShong Chapel

By Margaret Ruff, PJC

Music lovers are invited to a free Fall Chorale Concert beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the DeShong Chapel at Paris Junior College.

The “Hopes and Dreams” concert theme offers music pieces that deal either literally or figuratively with the concept. The chorale will perform American Spirituals, including “Deep River,” and others. “Der Traum,” by 19th century composer Robert Schumann, will be sung in German. Several modern pieces from the last ten years will also be performed.

Singers in the Chorale include Elena Amador, Katela Amador, Sarah Curtis, Madisyn Padier, Casey Reiniche, Cesar Rivera, and Isaac Vaughan.

For information about the music program or music scholarships, call 903-782-0343.